Castro inked a minor-league contract with Detroit on Friday, Baseball-Rosters reports.

The Tigers decided to re-sign Castro after a ho-hum minor-league campaign. He posted a 2.93 ERA with 101 strikeouts over 116 innings with High A Lakeland and advanced to Double-A Erie where he struggled to an 8.10 ERA, although the sample size was relatively small (10 innings).

