Tigers' Anthony Gose: Shut down with elbow injury

Gose has been shut down with an elbow injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It's unclear when the injury cropped up on Gose -- as he hasn't pitched since July 2 -- but the Tigers don't believe it's serious enough to require surgery, which is good news. Still, he remains without a timetable for return as the Tigers try not to push the converted outfielder. The 26-year-old compiled a 7.59 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 10.2 innings with High-A before being shut down.