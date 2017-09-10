Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Bounced from rotation
Lewicki will be skipped in the rotation during the Tigers' upcoming series with the Indians and could be shut down for the season due to workload concerns, George Sipple of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Prior to being recalled from Triple-A Toledo when rosters expanded in September, Lewicki had already amassed 141 innings between two minor-league affiliates on the season, so he was never expected to stick around in the rotation for long. Lewicki ended up making a lone start Sept. 4 in what was also his MLB debut, tossing five innings and giving up five runs on 11 hits and a walk to take a loss against the Royals. Assuming Lewicki is indeed shut down for the season, he'll turn his attention toward auditioning for a starting role with the big club next spring.
