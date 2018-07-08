Lewicki was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following the Tigers' 3-0 loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Lewicki saw light usage out of the bullpen during his latest stint with Detroit, making just three appearances since being recalled from Toledo on June 22. He'll likely slot back into the Triple-A rotation and build his arm back up in the event the Tigers require a spot starter in the second half of the season.

