Lewicki will take the mound against the Indians on Sunday, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

Lewicki will make a second spot start after taking the loss in Boston on Tuesday, allowing four runs -- two earned -- off five hits and three walks in 3.2 innings. In all likelihood this will be his last start for the foreseeable future with Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder) and Francisco Liriano (hamstring) set to return near the end of next week.