Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Lined up to start Tuesday
Lewicki is listed as the Tigers' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The Tigers had the option of using Lewicki for Game 1 of their doubleheader Monday against the Yankees, but they will instead promote Drew VerHagen from Triple-A Toledo to fill that vacancy, leaving Lewicki to take the hill for the series opener in Boston. With neither Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder) nor Francisco Liriano (hamstring) seemingly in line to return by the upcoming weekend, one of Lewicki or VerHagen will likely pick up a second start. Lewicki posted unremarkable numbers (5.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP in 32 frames) in a starting role for Toledo earlier this season, but has been effective in relief since joining the Tigers in mid-May, posting a 2.57 ERA and 1.29 WHIP and striking out 12 over 14 innings.
More News
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Spot start likely early next week•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Stellar in relief Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Returns to big club•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Optioned to minors following doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Recalled as 26th man•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...