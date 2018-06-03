Lewicki is listed as the Tigers' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers had the option of using Lewicki for Game 1 of their doubleheader Monday against the Yankees, but they will instead promote Drew VerHagen from Triple-A Toledo to fill that vacancy, leaving Lewicki to take the hill for the series opener in Boston. With neither Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder) nor Francisco Liriano (hamstring) seemingly in line to return by the upcoming weekend, one of Lewicki or VerHagen will likely pick up a second start. Lewicki posted unremarkable numbers (5.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP in 32 frames) in a starting role for Toledo earlier this season, but has been effective in relief since joining the Tigers in mid-May, posting a 2.57 ERA and 1.29 WHIP and striking out 12 over 14 innings.