Tigers' Artie Lewicki: MRI reveals bone spur
Lewicki underwent an MRI on Wednesday that confirmed a bone spur but no additional damage to the elbow, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Lewicki was put on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday morning, as the team cited "elbow inflammation" as the culprit. Though his MRI revealed a bone spur, Lewicki could potentially return a minimum stay on the shelf if his elbow responds well to anti-inflammatories. In his place, it appears as though the club may turn to Ryan Carpenter for Saturday's start in Minnesota.
