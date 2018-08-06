Lewicki is one of the top candidates to replace Mike Fiers (shin), who was traded to the A's on Monday, in the Tigers' starting rotation, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Given Lewicki pitched for Triple-A Toledo on Friday, he may not be summoned to make Tuesday's start, though he appears to be the leading candidate to replace Fiers beyond that. The 26-year-old has already started a pair of games for the big club this season and owns a 4.67 ERA and 55:16 K:BB across 12 starts (61.2 innings) for the Mud Hens. Ryan Carpenter is also an option to enter the rotation should the Tigers choose to go with someone other than Lewicki.