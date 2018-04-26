Lewicki was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

As expected, Lewicki was sent back to the minors after serving as the Tigers' 26th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates. Lewicki allowed two runs on four hits and one walk across one inning of work. The 26-year-old will rejoin Toledo's starting rotation until he's once again needed at the big-league level.

