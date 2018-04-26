Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Optioned to minors following doubleheader
Lewicki was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
As expected, Lewicki was sent back to the minors after serving as the Tigers' 26th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates. Lewicki allowed two runs on four hits and one walk across one inning of work. The 26-year-old will rejoin Toledo's starting rotation until he's once again needed at the big-league level.
More News
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Recalled as 26th man•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Bounced from rotation•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Could be removed from rotation•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Takes loss in MLB debut•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Added to 40-man roster ahead of Monday start•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...