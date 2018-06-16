Lewicki was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Friday's game, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Lewicki made two starts while Jordan Zimmermann was out with an inujred shoulder and allowed five earned runs on 11 hits and four walks over just 8.2 innings. Zimmermann will make his return to the Tigers rotation Saturday, and he will take Lewicki's roster spot upon activation. Lewicki had some success in a swingman role and may be back, but seeing as he has options remaining, he was the most expendable player on the 25-man roster to make space for Zimmermann.

More News
Our Latest Stories