Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Optioned to minors
Lewicki was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Friday's game, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Lewicki made two starts while Jordan Zimmermann was out with an inujred shoulder and allowed five earned runs on 11 hits and four walks over just 8.2 innings. Zimmermann will make his return to the Tigers rotation Saturday, and he will take Lewicki's roster spot upon activation. Lewicki had some success in a swingman role and may be back, but seeing as he has options remaining, he was the most expendable player on the 25-man roster to make space for Zimmermann.
More News
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Takes loss Sunday•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Lined up for Sunday's start•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Takes loss Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Lined up to start Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Spot start likely early next week•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Stellar in relief Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...