Lewicki was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

The 6-foot-3 righty turns 26 on April 8, and has just 10.1 career MLB innings under his belt. The 2.03 ERA and 33 strikeouts he posted in 31 innings (five starts) at Triple-A last year looks impressive, but he profiles as a swing man or middle reliever long term. That said, it wouldn't be surprising if he got a handful of starts in the majors in 2018 on a rebuilding Tigers club.