Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Out with elbow inflammation
Lewicki was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation Wednesday.
The move was made retroactive to Aug. 14, so Lewicki could potentially just miss one start (though a timeline has not yet been announced). Reliever Zac Reininger was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to fill his place on the roster, though the Tigers will likely have to make another move to bring in a starter to take Lewicki's place in the rotation Saturday against the Twins.
