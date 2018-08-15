Lewicki was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation Wednesday.

The move was made retroactive to Aug. 14, so Lewicki could potentially just miss one start (though a timeline has not yet been announced). Reliever Zac Reininger was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to fill his place on the roster, though the Tigers will likely have to make another move to bring in a starter to take Lewicki's place in the rotation Saturday against the Twins.