Lewicki was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Lewicki will likely take on a role in the Tigers bullpen upon his arrival, though he could potentially join the starting rotation after making a pair of spot starts for the big-league club this year. Over 11 appearances with Detroit, he's logged a 4.94 ERA and 1.61 WHIP.

