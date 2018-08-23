Manager Ron Gardenhire said Thursday that Lewicki (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery next week and miss the entire 2019 season, Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group reports.

Lewicki was dealt with more unfortunate news after meeting with an elbow specialist in New York on Wednesday. Though an MRI last week revealed a bone spur but no additional damage, Lewicki continued to deal with discomfort which prompted him to visit Dr. Christopher Arnold, who operated on him during his first Tommy John surgery in high school. He is expected to make a full recovery by spring training in 2020.