Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Requires second Tommy John surgery
Manager Ron Gardenhire said Thursday that Lewicki (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery next week and miss the entire 2019 season, Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group reports.
Lewicki was dealt with more unfortunate news after meeting with an elbow specialist in New York on Wednesday. Though an MRI last week revealed a bone spur but no additional damage, Lewicki continued to deal with discomfort which prompted him to visit Dr. Christopher Arnold, who operated on him during his first Tommy John surgery in high school. He is expected to make a full recovery by spring training in 2020.
More News
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Set to visit specialist•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: MRI reveals bone spur•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Out with elbow inflammation•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Allows three runs in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Slides into starting rotation•
-
Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Strikes out five in relief•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...