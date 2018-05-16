Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Returns to big club
The Tigers recalled Lewicki from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Lewicki served as the Tigers' 26th man for a doubleheader in late April, and allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over an inning of work before returning to Toledo. The 26-year-old has an unremarkable 5.06 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across six starts (32 innings) at Triple-A in 2018.
