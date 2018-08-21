Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Set to visit specialist
Lewicki is scheduled to see an elbow specialist, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Lewicki is still experiencing pain in his elbow, so he'll see Dr. Christopher Arnold -- who operated on him in high school -- to determine more about the issue. At the moment, the right-hander remains without a return date.
