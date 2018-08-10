Lewicki will move into the Tigers' starting rotation, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Lewicki was recalled from the minors earlier this week following the trade of Mike Fiers and made a three-inning appearance as a reliever Wednesday. The Tigers have yet to officially announce his first start, but if he takes Jacob Turner's spot in the rotation -- who is now designated for assignment -- he lines up to pitch against the White Sox on Monday.

