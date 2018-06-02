Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Spot start likely early next week
Lewicki will likely start either Monday against the Yankees or Tuesday in Boston, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The Tigers are amid a stretch of 18 games in 17 days, with a doubleheader on tap against the Yankees on Monday, so Lewicki will likely get a spot start early next week, according to manager Ron Gardenhire. The 26-year-old righty has a 5.06 ERA in six starts at Triple-A this season, but his 3.29 FIP is much more respectable. He also has had success at preventing runs in the big leagues this year (3.60 ERA), but all 15 of his innings have come in a relief role.
