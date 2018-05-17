Lewicki tossed four scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to Cleveland, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out four.

The 26-year-old, just called back up from Triple-A Toledo the day before, was as good as Wednesday's starter Ryan Carpenter was bad, and Lewicki's yeoman efforts gave the rest of the Tigers bullpen a well-deserved rest. He's been in the rotation this year for Toledo, albeit with a shaky 5.06 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 32 innings, and while this stay in the majors will likely be a brief one, he could have put himself in position for a future spot start with this performance.