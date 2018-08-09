Lewicki allowed an earned run on three hits over three innings of relief work in Wednesday's loss to the Angels. He struck out five.

Lewicki, who was called up from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the day, pitched well in his return to the majors. The 26-year-old could slot into the rotation spot previously held by Mike Fiers, who was recently shipped to Oakland. Jacob Turner is also in the mix, but he struggled mightily in a start Tuesday, allowing seven runs (five earned) on six hits and a walk over just one inning of work.