Lewicki (0-2) took the loss Sunday against the Indians, as he allowed three earned runs on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

Lewicki was decent in this one, but with Corey Kluber locked in for Cleveland, his margin for error was very slim as the Tigers mustered just two runs. With Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder) and Francisco Liriano (hamstring) set to return next week, Lewicki figures to get bumped from the rotation soon, though he possibly showed enough to earn another spot start the next time the need arises.