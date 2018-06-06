Lewicki (0-1) took the loss in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits over 3.2 innings. He walked three and struck out two.

Lewicki has been pitching in relief for the Tigers but was thrust into starting duty with both Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder) and Francisco Liriano (hamstring) on the shelf. The 26-year-old got a tough assignment against a stacked Boston lineup at Fenway Park, so it wasn't too surprising to see him struggle a bit in his first big league start of the season. Lewicki could still pick up another spot start with neither Liriano nor Zimmermann likely to return by the weekend.