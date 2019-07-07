Tigers' Austin Adams: Loses 40-man roster spot
The Tigers designated Adams for assignment after Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Sox.
A late-May waiver pickup from the Twins, Adams turned in a 5.14 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 10:9 K:BB across 13 appearances out of the Detroit bullpen spanning 14 innings. He'll be exposed to waivers once more but will likely stick in the Detroit organization and report to Triple-A Toledo if he goes unclaimed. The Tigers don't plan to formally announce a replacement on the 40-man roster for Adams until the club resumes its post-All-Star-break schedule July 12 in Kansas City.
