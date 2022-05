Meadows (illness) is starting in right field and hitting third Sunday against the Orioles.

An ear infection caused him to miss Friday and Saturday, but he's back on the expected timetable for the final game of this series. It's a nice matchup for Meadows against righty Tyler Wells. After a hot first week, Meadows is hitting .215/.311/.291 with zero home runs, nine walks and nine strikeouts over his last 22 games.