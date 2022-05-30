Meadows (illness) is expected to start his rehab assignment in the coming days, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Meadows has been away from the team since May 16 while dealing with vertigo, but manager A.J. Hinch believes that he could start a rehab assignment as soon as Wednesday. Prior to heading to the 10-day injured list, the outfielder had produced a .267 average with 11 RBI and nine runs over 101 at-bats, but he has yet to hit a homer this season. The lack of power could have been a result of the vertigo and once healthy, Meadows will look to go deep for the first time in 2022.