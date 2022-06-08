Meadows (vertigo) went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a 5-3 win Tuesday in Pittsburgh.
Meadows returned from the injured-list and started in right field, batting fifth. It was his first game since May 15. He may have been a bit rusty as he struck out twice after whiffing only 14 times in his first 116 plate appearances. The 27-year-old remains in search of his first home run as a Tiger.
