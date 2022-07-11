Meadows is expected to be pulled off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo after he reported soreness in both of his Achilles' tendons Monday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hinch suggested that Meadows would have to start his rehab program all over in the wake of the setback, which essentially rules out of the possibility of the 27-year-old returning before the All-Star break. Meadows was initially deactivated June 17 after testing positive for COVID-19 before shifting to the 10-day injured list June 28 when he was diagnosed with strains of both of his Achilles' tendons.