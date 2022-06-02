Meadows (vertigo) isn't on track to return from the 10-day injured list during the Tigers' series in New York with the Yankees this weekend, but he could be activated ahead of Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

According to Jason Beck of MLB.com, manager A.J. Hinch said Meadows felt great and was symptom-free following his first rehab game Wednesday with Triple-A Toledo, but the Tigers apparently want him to get in some more work in the minors before bringing him back on the 26-man roster. Meadows has been on the shelf since May 16 after experiencing symptoms of vertigo.