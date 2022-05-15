Meadows is being placed on the 10-day injured list after he experienced dizziness, light-heartedness and nausea during Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old sat out the past couple days after experiencing dizziness stemming from an inner-ear infection, and his return to the lineup Sunday lasted only one inning before being removed. Given the serious nature of his issues, it's unclear exactly how long Meadows will be sidelined, though he'll be eligible to be activated May 26.