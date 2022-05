Manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday there's no update on Meadows' (vertigo) status and that the team is "very concerned with what's going on," Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old landed on the injured list early last week after experiencing dizziness, light-headedness and nausea, and he continues to recover at his home in Florida. Meadows won't be activated when first eligible this week, and it's unclear when he may be able to rejoin the team.