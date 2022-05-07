Meadows (illness) isn't starting Saturday against the Astros.
Meadows was scratched from Friday's lineup due to a non-COVID illness, and he'll remain out of the starting nine for a second straight game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Robbie Grossman will start in right field while Willi Castro takes over in left.
