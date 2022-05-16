The Tigers placed Meadows (vertigo) on the 10-day injured list Monday.
Manager A.J. Hinch already noted after Sunday's win over the Orioles that Meadows and fellow outfielder Victor Reyes (quadriceps) were ticketed for the IL, but the Tigers waited a day to make the transactions official. Daz Cameron was called up from Triple-A Toledo to help restore some depth in the outfield, but the Tigers are likely to proceed with Robbie Grossman, Willi Castro and Derek Hill as their everyday outfielders while Meadows is sidelined.