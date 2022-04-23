Meadows will sit for the evening portion of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Meadows went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and three runs scored in the Tigers' 13-0 win in the afternoon contest. He'll sit against lefty Austin Gomber for the nightcap, with Eric Haase starting in left field.
