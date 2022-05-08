Meadows (illness) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Meadows was originally scratched from Friday's lineup with a non-COVID illness and he'll now end up missing the final three contests of the four-game series. The Tigers return home for a game Monday against the Athletics, and perhaps the extra day of rest will be enough for Meadows to get healthy and return to action.
