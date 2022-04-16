Meadows is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
Meadows has expressed a desire to play more against left-handed pitchers, but he'll begin this game on the bench with Kansas City starting lefty Kris Bubic. Meadows could be used as a pinch-hitter in these scenarios, as he does a lot more damage against righties.
