Meadows (vertigo) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After he received clearance to resume baseball activities last week at the Tigers' spring training facility in Florida, Meadows avoided any setbacks in his recovery from vertigo and will now advance to game action. The Tigers will likely want to have Meadows play more than one game in the minors before activating him from the 10-day injured list, but he should be ready to go at some point during Detroit's upcoming five-game, two-city road trip. After the Tigers wrap up their homestand this week, the team will head to New York to begin a series with the Yankees on Friday.