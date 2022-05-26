Meadows resumed baseball activities at Lakeland this week and has yet to experience vertigo symptoms, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old was shut down after landing on the injured list May 16 with vertigo, but he's been able to hit off a high-velocity pitching machine and do some running this week. Meadows clearly still has significant work to do before beginning a rehab assignment and returning from the injured list, but restarting baseball work is a step in the right direction.