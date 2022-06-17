Meadows was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Rangers for an undisclosed reason, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Meadows was slated to start in right field and bat cleanup Friday but was ultimately removed from the lineup several hours before first pitch. It's not yet clear whether he's dealing with an injury or whether he'll be available off the bench, but Victor Reyes will shift to right field while Willi Castro enters the lineup in center.
More News
-
Tigers' Austin Meadows: Rests Thursday•
-
Tigers' Austin Meadows: Hitless in return•
-
Tigers' Austin Meadows: Back from IL•
-
Tigers' Austin Meadows: Missing weekend series in New York•
-
Tigers' Austin Meadows: Reporting to Triple-A for rehab•
-
Tigers' Austin Meadows: Gearing up for rehab assignment•