Meadows was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Rangers for an undisclosed reason, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Meadows was slated to start in right field and bat cleanup Friday but was ultimately removed from the lineup several hours before first pitch. It's not yet clear whether he's dealing with an injury or whether he'll be available off the bench, but Victor Reyes will shift to right field while Willi Castro enters the lineup in center.