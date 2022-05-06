Meadows was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Astros due to a non-COVID illness, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Meadows was initially slated to start in right field and bat third Friday, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench as he deals with an illness. Robbie Grossman will shift to right field while Willi Castro enters the lineup in left. Meadows should tentatively be considered day-to-day following Friday's scratch.