Meadows went 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Dodgers.

The Tigers aren't scoring a ton of runs, with their 64 so far this season tied for 27th in the league, but Meadows has not been to blame in his first year with Detroit. The outfielder is batting .328 with an .856 OPS and 11 RBI across 18 games. It was also encouraging to see Meadows start and play well with Los Angeles sending tough lefty Clayton Kershaw to the mound. Meadows has often sat against southpaws, but if he gets more comfortable in these matchups, his fantasy outlook should only improve.