Meadows (Achilles) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Meadows was cleared for game action after he was involved in agility drills as part of a full on-field workout Tuesday, per Beck. The outfielder initially landed on the injured list July 17 following a positive COVID-19 test, but he made a full recovery from the illness a week later and has since been working his way back from strains of his left and right Achilles' tendons. The Tigers haven't indicated how long Meadows' rehab assignment might last, but if he looks good in his initial game for Toledo on Wednesday, it's conceivable that he could be activated from the IL at some point this weekend.
