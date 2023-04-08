Meadows was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Tigers on Saturday with anxiety.
In a statement released by Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris, the Tigers "fully support Austin's decision to step away from the team and prioritize his mental health. Akil Baddoo has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo to replace the outfielder.
