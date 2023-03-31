Meadows went 3-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Rays.
Meadows had half of Detroit's hits as Shane McClanahan mostly cruised through the lineup. The Tigers may struggle all season to generate offense, which could limit the fantasy upside of Meadows. Still, it's good to see the outfielder get off to a strong start, and he may be able to move up in the order in the near future after hitting sixth on Thursday.
