Meadows (anxiety) was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list by Detroit on Monday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Meadows has been on the injured list since April 7 while dealing with anxiety, and there's no timetable for when the outfielder will return to the club. The procedural move clears room on the 40-man roster for Braden Bristo with Bristo being claimed off waivers by the Tigers from the Rays.