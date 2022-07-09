Meadows (Achilles) isn't expected to be reinstated from the injured list prior to at least Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers initially hoped that Meadows would be able to rejoin the major-league club in time for Monday's series opener in Kansas City, but he was held out of the lineup at Triple-A Toledo on Friday since he's dealing with some soreness. As long as his soreness doesn't prove to be a significant issue, it's still possible that the 27-year-old returns from the injured list ahead of the All-Star break.