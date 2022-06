Murr was placed on the 7-day injured list at High-A West Michigan for an undisclosed reason Thursday, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Murr began the 2022 season at West Michigan and hit just .205 with 18 runs, 14 RBI and four stolen bases over 41 games. While the nature and severity of the 23-year-old's injury aren't yet clear, he'll be forced to miss at least a week.