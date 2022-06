Murr (undisclosed) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list at High-A West Michigan on Friday, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

While the nature of Murr's injury wasn't revealed, he'll rejoin the High-A club after missing just over a week. Over 41 games in West Michigan this year, he's hit .205 with 12 doubles, 18 runs, 14 RBI and four stolen bases.