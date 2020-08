Romine went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the White Sox.

While the Tigers dropped their seventh game in a row, Romine quietly continued his strong start to the season. The veteran backstop is now batting .315 with an .809 OPS. Detroit usually bats him lower in the lineup, and his counting stats don't jump off the page, but Romine has offered steady production.