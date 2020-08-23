site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Austin Romine: Gets breather Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Romine is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Romine has started the last three games behind the plate, so he'll get a breather for Sunday's series finale. Grayson Greiner slots in as the starting catcher, batting eighth.
