site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-austin-romine-gets-breather | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Austin Romine: Gets breather
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Romine is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Romine will receive some routine maintenance after starting at catcher in both of the previous two days. Eric Haase will step in for Romine behind the plate in the series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read